At climate summit, world leaders urged to 'save humanity'

GLASGOW: World leaders must act to "save humanity", UN chief Antonio Guterres said yesterday as they met for the historic COP26 climate summit with code-red warnings from scientists ringing in their ears.

More than 120 heads of state and government are gathering in Glasgow for a two-day summit at the start of the UN's COP26 conference, which organisers say is crucial for charting humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming.

US President Joe Biden, India's Narendra Modi and Germany's Angela Merkel were all set to deliver speeches expected to reiterate the need for urgency.

"It's one minute to midnight... and we need to act now," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to start proceedings on an at-times chaotic opening day.

COP26 is being billed as vital for the continued viability of the Paris Agreement, which countries signed in 2015 by promising to limit global temperature rises to "well below" 2 deg C and to work for a safer 1.5 deg C cap.

With a little over 1 deg C of warming since the Industrial Revolution, Earth is already being battered by ever more extreme heatwaves, flooding and tropical storms supercharged by rising seas.

The pressure is on governments to redouble their emissions-cutting commitments to bring them in line with the Paris goals, and to stump up long-promised cash to help developing nations green their grids and protect themselves against future disasters.

"It's time to say: enough," Mr Guterres said.

"Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves."

Thousands of delegates queued around the block to get into the summit yesterday, negotiating airport-style security in the locked-down city centre.

On nearby streets, protesters began lively demonstrations to keep up the pressure on delegates.

Activists from Oxfam communicated their displeasure through music, with a Scottish pipe band, the "COP26 Hot Air Band", wearing masks that caricatured world leaders.

PUBLIC ANGER

Mr Johnson spoke of the "uncontainable" public anger if the conference falls flat.

Echoing 18-year-old climate campaigner Greta Thunberg - who is in Glasgow with thousands of other protesters - he urged the summit against indulging in "blah blah blah".

If the leaders "fluff our lines or miss our cue", generations as-yet unborn "will not forgive us", the Prime Minister said.

"They will know that Glasgow was the historic turning point when history failed to turn," he said.