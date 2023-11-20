Coffee, tea, or imported dog food? China Eastern Airlines raises eyebrows with menu options

A passenger, Mr Conrad Wu, posted a photo of the lunch and dinner menu, with an arrow pointing to “imported dog food/okra” as one of the options for the appetiser.

A recent Facebook post about a China Eastern Airlines inflight menu has raised eyebrows and drawn numerous comments online.

On Nov 11, Mr Conrad Wu posted a picture of the lunch and dinner menu, purportedly for business class passengers, with an arrow pointing to “imported dog food/okra” as one of the options for the appetiser.

“What exactly is this?” he asked in the caption accompanying the picture. The post has since garnered over a thousand reactions, numerous comments and shares.

Some users humorously questioned if the airline had suddenly become “pet-friendly”, while others theorised that there may be an error in translation. After all, the option of “corn dragon bone soup” did not make sense to these netizens either.

The Straits Times has contacted China Eastern Airlines for more information.

In July, British Airways passengers on a 12-hour flight to London were served a piece of KFC chicken each because an airline employee reportedly forgot to refrigerate the flight’s catering.