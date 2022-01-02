Coronavirus whistleblower still a presence on China's social media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Thousands of people left messages on the social media account of the late Chinese Covid-19 whistleblower, Dr Li Wenliang, on the second anniversary of the day he learned of possible pneumonia-causing virus cases in Wuhan and shared the information with fellow doctors.

On Dec 30, 2019, Dr Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan where the Sars-CoV-2 virus outbreak was first detected, saw a medical report showing potential Sars coronavirus cases were confirmed in the city, and later wrote a post on his Weibo account.

In early January, after the information on was shared in a WeChat group, Dr Li was reprimanded by the local police, according to the same Weibo post.

On Jan 12 he went to hospital, infected with the virus that causes Covid-19, and died on Feb. 7, 2020.

His death led to an outpouring of grief on social media at a time when people were on edge about the virus and the authorities were under fire over a perceived lack of transparency and a hardline approach taken to whistleblowers like Dr Li.

Since then confidence has grown in China’s response to the pandemic, but people have continued to post to Dr Li online, especially on anniversary days.

“Happy new year Dr Li, we will remember you forever,” wrote a user called Tdby.

Others posted candle emojis, brief messages of thanks and exclamations of how two years have gone by so quickly, in the comments section of one of Dr Li’s posts on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter.

Many wrote conversationally as if he were still around and they were speaking to him.

Communication researcher Fang Kecheng from the Chinese University of Hong Kong said Dr Li’s Weibo microblog has become a place online where people express feelings they are not comfortable expressing elsewhere. “Such places for anonymous expression are needed in any society, and this is especially true in today’s China.”