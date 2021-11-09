Covid-19 cases pass 250 million globally

More than half the world's population have yet to receive a single dose of a vaccine.

Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 250 million yesterday as some countries in eastern Europe report record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases elsewhere and many countries resume trade and tourism.

The daily average number of cases has fallen by 36 per cent over the past three months, according to a Reuters analysis, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago, according to the analysis.

More than half the world's population have yet to receive a single dose of a vaccine, according to Our World In Data, a figure that drops to less than 5 per cent in low-income countries.

Australia began administering booster shots of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine yesterday as millions of people in its largest city, Sydney, woke up to more freedom amid an accelerating immunisation drive.

There are now no limits on the number of fully vaccinated guests at homes, while restaurants and entertainment venues can allow more patrons. Stadiums can operate at full capacity.

After more than 18 months of some of the world's strictest containment policies, border restrictions have started to ease, setting in motion a plan to reopen the country to travellers amid a gaping hole in the market for casual workers.

VISITORS

The United States is expecting a flood of international visitors crossing its borders by air and by land yesterday after lifting travel restrictions for much of the world's population first imposed in early last year to address the spread of infections.

Passengers will need to show an "official source" proving vaccination status, and airlines will need to match the name and date of birth to confirm the passenger is the same person reflected on the proof of vaccination.

Britain will start to roll out Merck's molnupiravir Covid-19 antiviral pill through a drug trial later this month, Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday.

Last week, Britain became the first country in the world to approve the potentially game-changing antiviral pill, jointly developed by US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.