Crowd stops man who was dragging a bloodied dog behind his car in Malaysia

Poultry farm owner Rajes Donarow said the dog's paws were bleeding and the canine had collapsed.

PORT DICKSON – A poultry farm owner was having a cup of tea last Saturday when he saw a dog being dragged by a car that it was chained to.

“The dog’s paws were bleeding and it had collapsed. The gravel was also scraping its chest while the man continued driving,” said Mr Rajes Donarow, who lives in Kampung Sri Pari in Lukut, Port Dickson, in Negeri Sembilan state.

He said the driver is from the same village and owns a durian plantation and landscaping business. He gave chase on his motorbike and signalled for the man to stop, but the man ignored him.

“I then overtook the car, blocked it and pulled the keys out of the ignition. I asked him why he was dragging the dog in such a cruel manner instead of using his lorry or four-wheel drive,” Mr Rages added.

He said the man told him he was taking the dog to another plantation about 2km away and claimed the dog did not want to get into a vehicle.

But Mr Rajes noted that when he unchained the bleeding dog, it jumped into the car immediately.

Mr Rajes then called the police as several passers-by surrounded the man and his badly injured dog.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they asked Mr Rajes and the dog owner to make police reports.

“I was also advised to take the matter to the Department of Veterinary Services,” said Mr Rajes, who believes the dog might have died from its injuries.

When contacted, an officer from the Lukut district police headquarters confirmed that both men had made police reports over the matter. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK