Customer in M'sia sends most 'entitled' food order ever, including a request for 'rooster eggs'

While many of us have a tendency to add a request for “extra chilli” or “no bean sprouts” when ordering a meal online, an individual in Malaysia certainly took it a tad too far when he sent a list of instructions along with his chicken rice order.

Including rooster eggs. Yup, because apparently, they taste better.

Facebook user Anthony Teh shared a photo of the order on April 19 detailing the bizarre request, along with a litany of other entitled-sounding demands.

It was not mentioned which chicken rice outlet received the order.

The customer ordered two portions of the shop's "Roaster Drumstick Chicken Rice" and two portions of their "Marinated Egg", along with the following requests:

Debone the drumstick, my teeth will hurt if I bite the bone.

The chilli is delicious, I want nine extra packs. Thank you.

Extra spring onions. They need to be fresh or I'll feel sick.

Separate the sauce from the rice, or the rice will be soggy.

Don't package the rice with paper. It'll taste bad

I hope you can give me some Assam soup, you gave it to me before. I want three packets, thank you

Can you give me some chicken feet to try?

Remember to give me spoons.

Please prepare my order within five minutes, because we are very hungry.

Thank you for your cooperation.

The customer also requested eggs laid by a rooster, adding that they heard it tastes better.

Teh wrote in the caption: "If I were the boss, I would definitely cancel this order”, to which many commenters agreed.

But some were genuinely perplexed that the customer thought a rooster could lay eggs.