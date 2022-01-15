Delivery rider takes baby along on job in Malaysia, netizens offer help

It ain’t easy being a parent. Not least when you have to work and there’s no one home to take care of your child.

One Malaysian woman has had to tow her child along for her work as a delivery rider. And a TikTok video of her with her child at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur has drawn sympathy from netizens.

TikTok user Zanethnasha (@mamayayahumarsoleh) secretly took a video of the female Foodpanda rider carrying an infant on her front side, with a delivery bag propped at the back of her motorcycle.

She was so moved that she and her husband approached the woman and offered assistance.

She says in her video, “I am tearing up. My kids are sitting comfortably in an air-conditioned car, while (she) and her child are under the scorching hot sun trying to earn a living.”

She captioned the TikTok video with a simple, “let us all help out”, and it has since garnered more than 30,000 views and 200 comments, with many inquiring how they can assist the woman.

Two commenters even recognised the woman and explained her situation. One of them said the rider is her mother’s neighbour, and is often around Pantai Dalam and Bangsar.

Another revealed that her child whom she brings along on jobs is blind in both eyes.

Let’s hope our Malaysian brethren – and us Singaporeans too – can help lessen this woman’s burden, even if just a little.