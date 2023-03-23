‘Doggy yum cha’: Hong Kong hotel rolls out dim sum for dogs

Presented in tiny bamboo steamers, the dim sum is served on the outdoor garden terrace of the hotel’s Farmhouse restaurant.

One hotel in Hong Kong is taking pet pampering to the next level with its new dim sum menu for dogs.

From braised cod with fish maw to duck with capelin, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong in the North Point district of Hong Kong is catering to those who wish to treat their beloved pet.

Other items on the menu include braised chicken fillet with goat milk, braised quail eggs and steamed meatballs.

The hotel’s general manager Patrick Sin told the South China Morning Post: “Yum cha (dim sum paired with Chinese tea) is such an iconic Hong Kong experience, and is traditionally one of the ways in which families gather to spend quality time with each other.”

“A ‘doggy yum cha’ was therefore the perfect way to celebrate dog-families and enable them to create new memories together.”

The five-star hotel, popular in Hong Kong for “dogcations”, also offers a range of steamed treats and even birthday cakes for dogs.

Those who wish to work off the calories with their pooch can visit nearby dog-friendly shopping mall Harbour North, a dog park or nearby waterfront promenade.

A night at the hotel with your dog will cost about HK$3,240 (S$550). An additional dog from the same family is allowed to share the room at an extra fee of HK$299 and 10 per cent service charge.