Domestic borders around Auckland to reopen from Dec 15

A storefront in the Newmarket retail district in Auckland has a reopening message as Covid-19 restrictions in New Zealand are scaled back.

WELLINGTON Domestic borders around New Zealand's largest city Auckland will reopen from Dec 15 for fully vaccinated people and those with negative Covid-19 test results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

Auckland is the epicentre of an outbreak of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, and has been locked off from the rest of the country for more than 90 days.

But with more than 80 per cent of Auckland and the rest of the country fully vaccinated, it was time to open up the ability to travel again, Ms Ardern said at a news conference.

"Aucklanders can now book summer travel and accommodation with confidence, and businesses in Auckland and the rest of the country can plan for summer travellers," Ms Ardern said.

Travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or present a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of departure.

People breaking the rules will face an infringement fine of NZ$1,000 (S$950).

Details about easing international border restrictions will be released before the end of the year, Ms Ardern said.