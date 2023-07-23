 Driver in Taiwan charged with drink driving in accident that killed S’porean flight attendant in Taiwan, Latest World News - The New Paper
Driver in Taiwan charged with drink driving in accident that killed S’porean flight attendant in Taiwan

Hsiang was driving back to his home in Xindian when he hit the flight attendant, who was crossing the street.PHOTO: TAIPEI CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jul 23, 2023 11:48 pm

A Porsche driver who killed a Singaporean flight attendant in a drink driving accident in Taiwan in 2022 could face up to life in jail for the offence.

On Friday, Taipei prosecutors indicted the 53-year-old man, whose name was given only as Hsiang, for committing a repeat drink-driving offence within 10 years of a previous offence that resulted in the death of another person.

This means Hsiang could face a sentence of between five years in jail and life imprisonment, and a fine of up to NT$3 million (S$127,400).

Hsiang was previously convicted of drink driving in two separate cases, and was sentenced to four months’ jail for each case in 2019. His driver’s licence was also revoked the same year, reported news portal Focus Taiwan.

On the afternoon of Nov 1, 2022, Hsiang drank half a bottle of red wine at a hotel and drove to an aromatherapy supply store he owned, the prosecutors’ office said. It did not elaborate on why he was in a hotel.

At around 9pm, he was driving back to his home in Xindian, a district in southern Taipei, when he hit the flight attendant, who was crossing the street at Dunhua South Road.

A video circulating in online forums shows the university student waiting at a bus stop near Xinpu MRT station in Banqiao district when the tragedy struck.
The white Porsche sport utility vehicle did not stop and skidded for 72.6m. The office noted that Hsiang claimed he applied the brakes when the incident occurred. Online news agency Taiwan News reported then that the accident dented the bonnet of the car.

The flight attendant, whose name was given only as Anuar, suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. Anuar, who was with United Airlines and was in his 30s to 40s, was believed to be on leave and had arrived in Taiwan earlier that day.

A breathalyser test was done on Hsiang after he turned himself in to the police, and his blood alcohol level was found to be 0.58mg per litre. This exceeds the legal limit of 0.25mg per litre, prosecutors said.

He was taken in for further questioning before being released on NT$750,000 bail.

