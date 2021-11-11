Dutch judge blocks dolphin transfers to Chinese theme park

AMSTERDAM A Dutch judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the transfer of eight dolphins, two walruses and two sea lions to a Chinese amusement park after animal rights activists launched an urgent court case.

Conservation groups Sea Shepherd and the local House of Animals dragged a Dutch dolphinarium before the Amsterdam regional court to stop the export to the Hainan Ocean Paradise, a theme park now under construction in southern China.

"If you decide to export these animals to China, you are not looking after their welfare," the activists said on the House of Animals website, adding they will be used to entertain people "for commercial purposes".

This was also because of the "stress of relocation, taking them out of a familiar environment and because the animals will now be some place worse than they have been before", the activists said.

The animal rights groups also opened a case against the Dutch government which authorised the transfer, saying it had a "duty to ensure" the welfare of the animals.

FREEZE

On Tuesday, a judge granted an interim order to freeze the export until the case against the government - which had issued export permits - has been decided.

The judge "gave weight to the irreversibility of a possible transfer to China", the court said. "The dolphinarium is therefore not allowed to use the export licences until a decision has been made."