Dutch police arrest 40 as rioters set fires in protest of virus curbs

AMSTERDAM: Five police officers were injured in the Netherlands and at least 40 people detained across three provinces as violent protests against Covid-19 restrictions continued for a second night yesterday.

Dutch authorities used water cannon, dogs and mounted police to stop rioting youth who set fires and threw fireworks in the worst disturbances since a full lockdown led to widespread disorder and more than 500 arrests in January.

The unrest began on Friday night in Rotterdam, where police opened fire on a crowd that had swelled to hundreds during a protest the mayor said had turned into "an orgy of violence".

Three people believed to be hit by police bullets remained in hospital yesterday, a statement by the authorities said.

The protests were sparked by opposition to government plans to restrict use of a national corona pass to people who have either recovered from Covid-19 or have been vaccinated, excluding those with a negative test result.