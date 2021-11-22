World

Dutch police arrest 40 as rioters set fires in protest of virus curbs

AMSTERDAM: Five police officers were injured in the Netherlands and at least 40 people detained across three provinces as violent protests against Covid-19 restrictions continued for a second night yesterday.

Dutch authorities used water cannon, dogs and mounted police to stop rioting youth who set fires and threw fireworks in the worst disturbances since a full lockdown led to widespread disorder and more than 500 arrests in January.

The unrest began on Friday night in Rotterdam, where police opened fire on a crowd that had swelled to hundreds during a protest the mayor said had turned into "an orgy of violence".

Three people believed to be hit by police bullets remained in hospital yesterday, a statement by the authorities said.

The protests were sparked by opposition to government plans to restrict use of a national corona pass to people who have either recovered from Covid-19 or have been vaccinated, excluding those with a negative test result.

The Netherlands reimposed some lockdown measures on its 17.5 million population last weekend for an initial three weeks in an effort to slow a resurgence of the virus, but daily infections have remained at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic. - REUTERS

