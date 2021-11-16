Duterte to run for Senate instead of vice-president post

President Rodrigo Duterte is not eligible to run for president again, but can run for other posts.

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will compete for a seat in the country's Senate in elections next year, his top aide said yesterday, ending speculation that he would run for vice-president against his daughter.

Mr Duterte's closest aide, Christopher "Bong" Go, a senator who is running for the presidency, in a text message to Reuters, confirmed a radio report that the former would vie for a senate seat in the 2022 polls.

Mr Duterte is not eligible to run for president again, but he can run for other posts.

Mr Go's remarks run counter to those on Saturday by Mr Duterte's communications chief, who said the president would run for vice-president, and challenge his daughter, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, a mayor who is vying for that position.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also ruled that out earlier yesterday.

"What I can say is - the father and daughter, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Mayor Inday Sara, love each other," Mr Roque said after filing his candidacy for senator, referring to Ms Duterte-Carpio by her nickname.

"They will never run against each other, they will never fight each other for any position."

POPULARITY

In the Philippines, the president and vice-president are elected in separate contests.

Mr Duterte's 43-year-old daughter had been expected to run to succeed him as president due to her popularity and clear lead in all opinion polls this year on preferred candidates.

She, however, has signed on to run for the vice-president's post.

It was not yet clear who Ms Duterte-Carpio will run with, but presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator, has said he wants her to be his running mate. - REUTERS