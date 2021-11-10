Duterte’s daughter withdraws from mayoral race, son will run instead

Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio did not say why she was withdrawing from the Davao City race.

MANILA : The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday removed herself from the running for mayor of Davao City, just days away from a deadline to change candidates for a presidential election next year.

Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, widely tipped to run to succeed her father, did not say why she was withdrawing but told supporters on Facebook that further announcements would be made later.

The 43-year-old has come out on top in opinion polls throughout this year on preferred candidates for president but has said she does not want that job.

The Philippines will hold elections in May next year for positions from the level of president down to governors, mayors and local officials. The window for changing candidates expires on Nov 15.

"This afternoon, I am withdrawing my candidacy for mayor of Davao City," she said, announcing her brother Sebastian, her vice-mayor, will run instead.

Ms Duterte-Carpio has repeatedly said was not interested in running for president but recently expressed willingness to forge an alliance with another presidential candidate, Mr Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the controversial son and namesake of the late dictator who was overthrown in 1986.

Mr Marcos' supporters have urged Ms Duterte-Carpio to be his running mate. The Marcos family has for decades been among the Philippines' most powerful political families.

The President is unable to seek a second term in office and says he plans to retire. His daughter is hugely popular and the family enjoys considerable political clout in the south of the country, having run Davao for about three decades.