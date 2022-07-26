Eight-month-old baby in Perak dies after allegedly being abused

PERAK (THE STAR) - An eight-month-old baby boy died after being allegedly abused in an incident in Sungai Siput, Perak, on Monday (July 25).

The police received a report of the incident at around 7.10am, stating that a baby had died on the way to Sungai Siput Hospital.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the baby was taken to the hospital by his mother after being found unconscious.

According to him, the initial examination found that there were many injuries on the baby's body.

"The police then ordered an autopsy to be carried out at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh.

"The results of the post-mortem found that the baby's injuries were caused by a blunt object," he said when met by reporters in conjunction with the Perak police chief's working visit to Pulau Pangkor here on Tuesday (July 26).

Comm Mior Faridalathrash added that the police arrested the mother of the baby to help with the investigation following the incident.

He said the 30-year-old woman works as a nurse, and went through a divorce six months ago.