Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is reportedly planning to charge verified users who want to keep the blue check marks on their accounts. PHOTO: AFP
Oct 31, 2022 08:32 am

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter will revise its user verification process, billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.

“Whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Mr Musk said in his tweet, without giving more details on what may change.

Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at US$4.99 (S$7) a month or lose their “verified” badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

Mr Musk, also the CEO of Tesla, has not made a final decision, and the project could still be scrapped. But, according to Platformer, it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform’s first subscription service, which offers “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis, including a feature to edit tweets.

The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Mr Musk used a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70 per cent had said “yes”.

Mr Musk has also requested that logged out users visiting Twitter’s site be redirected to Explore page that shows trending tweets, The Verge reported on Sunday, citing employees who were familiar with the matter.- REUTERS

