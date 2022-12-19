Ex-Malaysian PM’s wife appeal in corruption case to be heard on June 22-23

Malaysia's High Court granted Rosmah Mansor a stay of execution pending her appeal to the Appeals Court.

PUTRAJAYA - The wife of ex-Malaysian premier Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor, will have her appeal heard in the Court of Appeal on June 22 and 23 next year, Bernama news agency reported on Monday.

Rosmah, 70, is appealing against her September conviction, 10-year jail sentence and a RM970 million (S$300 million) fine in a corruption case over a solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The High Court’s Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan in September ruled that should Rosmah fail to pay the fine, she is liable to a total of 30 years in jail.

The High Court had granted her a stay of execution for the imprisonment and fine pending her appeal to the Appeals Court.

The hearing dates were fixed by Deputy Registrar Norkamilah Aziz during case management conducted online on Monday, deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn told reporters as reported by Malaysia’s news agency.

“Rosmah’s appeal against the High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan’s decision in rejecting her application for the judge to recuse himself from presiding over the case would also be heard on the same dates.

“Submissions must be filed before or by May 22, 2023. Submissions in reply, if any, should be filed before or by June 7,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.

Should her appeal at the Appeals Court fails, she has the option for a final appeal the apex Federal Court.

Rosmah was found guilty on all three counts of corruption in connection with the RM1.25 billion Sarawak rural schools’ solar hybrid project. Justice Zaini ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

She was charged with soliciting RM187.5 million from former managing director of Jepak Holdings via her former aide, to help the company secure the billion-ringgit project.

Rosmah was also charged with receiving bribes amounting to RM5 million from the ex-managing director through the aide at the prime minister’s official residence in Outrajaya on Dec 20, 2016.

She faced an additional charge of receiving another RM1.5 million from the former company chief at her home in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 7, 2017.