 Explosions heard in Ukraine capital Kyiv, other cities, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Explosions heard in Ukraine capital Kyiv, other cities

Explosions heard in Ukraine capital Kyiv, other cities
A Ukrainian frontier guard patrols an area along the Ukrainian-Russian border in Kharkiv on Feb 23, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 24, 2022 12:48 pm

KYIV (AFP) - Explosions rang out before dawn on Thursday (Feb 24) in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and several cities near the frontline and along the country's coast, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation.

AFP correspondents also heard blasts in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, with police and ambulance sirens heard across the Ukrainian capital city.

Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, a large city 35km south of the Russian border.

Four loud blasts rang out in Kramatorsk, a frontline city that serves as the Ukrainian government's effective capital for the eastern war zone, and more were heard in the eastern port city of Mariupol, AFP reporters said.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian planes, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that his country was facing a "full-scale invasion"'.

A Ukrainian military tank exercise in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb 17, 2022.
World

Timeline: Russia's stand-off with Ukraine

Related Stories

Russia's Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine

How the Ukraine crisis could impact Singaporeans

Ukrainians and Russians living in Singapore hope for peaceful resolution of Ukraine crisis

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

UkraineWARS AND CONFLICTSRussia