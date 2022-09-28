 Face masks no longer required on flights, says Malaysia's health minister, Latest World News - The New Paper
Face masks no longer required on flights, says Malaysia's health minister

This protocol would take effect immediately, said Malaysia's health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Sep 28, 2022 06:31 pm

PETALING JAYA - Face masks are no longer mandatory on flights, said Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Khairy said this protocol would take effect immediately.

"On Sept 7, 2022, the Health Ministry announced relaxations on face masks and decided that its use indoors is optional.

"Based on the current assessment of the Covid-19 situation and taking into account the latest requirements, the ministry has decided that face masks are no longer mandatory when on board aircraft," said Mr Khairy.

However, he added that the ministry still highly encourages the use of face masks for those who are exhibiting influenza-like symptoms, high-risk individuals such as the elderly, those with chronic diseases, those with low immunity and pregnant women, as well as those travelling with high-risk individuals like the elderly and children. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

