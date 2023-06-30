Face masks not required on public transport, at healthcare facilities in Malaysia

The use of face masks is still highly encouraged on public transport, said Malaysia's Health Minister.

PETALING JAYA - Face masks will no longer be mandatory on public transport and at healthcare facilities from July 5, said Malaysia’s Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa on Thursday.

She said that the use of face masks was still highly encouraged on public transport.

Dr Zaliha also said that those who test positive for Covid-19 will still be required to wear face masks at healthcare facilities.

They include hospitals and private clinics.

“Face masks are also highly encouraged for high-risk individuals such as senior citizens, those with low immunity and chronic diseases, and expectant mothers in crowded areas,” she said in a statement.

“Individuals with respiratory symptoms should also wear masks to avoid infecting others.”

The relaxed measures are aligned with the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring in May that Covid-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern, the minister said, along with declining cases in Malaysia.

“Over the last five weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases has shown a decrease of 53.5 per cent (5,801 cases to 2,698 cases) and deaths related to Covid-19 have decreased by 35.3 per cent (17 cases to 11 cases),” she said.

She cited “achievements” in managing the pandemic and the successful containment of infection while restoring the country’s health services.

“In terms of hospital capacity, the number of admissions of Covid-19 patients to public hospitals and the Covid-19 facility beds filled have decreased, while the percentage of beds filled in the intensive care unit remains stable at 6 per cent,” Dr Zaliha added.

“As at June 27, a total of 16,337,744 (50 per cent) Malaysian residents have received the first (Covid-19 vaccine) booster dose and only 2.5 per cent (825,275) have received the second booster dose.”

Dr Zaliha also said that from July 5, the isolation period for Covid-19 patients will be reduced from seven to five days from the onset of symptoms. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK