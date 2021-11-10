Facebook unblocks hashtag over Vietnamese minister's golden steak

HANOI : Facebook's parent company said yesterday it had unblocked the hashtag for celebrity chef Nusret Gokce's nickname #saltbae, having found the tag had been blocked globally days after a video was posted online of Gokce feeding a gold-encrusted steak to a senior Vietnamese Communist Party official in London.

"We've unblocked this hashtag on Facebook and we're investigating why this happened," a spokesman for Facebook operator Meta told Reuters, confirming the tag had been blocked for all Facebook users around the world, not just in Vietnam.

It was not immediately clear why the tag had been blocked.

While it was blocked, a search for the hashtag generated a message saying community standards had been violated.

In a US Congress hearing earlier this year, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said artificial intelligence plays a major role in "content moderation", responsible for taking down more than 90 per cent of content deemed to be against Facebook guidelines.

The video, originally posted on Gokce's official TikTok account, showed Vietnam's Minister of Public Security To Lam, filmed last week being fed a gold leaf encrusted steak by the Instagram-famous chef - often pictured theatrically seasoning and slicing cuts of meat - at his London restaurant, where a steak sells for up to £1,450 (S$2,650).

Mr Lam was in Britain during a visit by senior Vietnamese officials to the UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow. But images of him chewing on the gilded beef caused a stir both on and offline in Vietnam, with many asking how such a high-ranking party official allowed himself to be caught on camera indulging in food carrying such a high price tag amid a state crackdown on corruption.

It was not clear who paid for the meal. The original video was removed from Gokce's TikTok account shortly after it was uploaded, and further copies have been removed from the app for violating "community standards", Vietnamese TikTok users told Reuters.