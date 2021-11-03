Facebook whistle-blower urges Mark Zuckerberg to quit

LISBON: In a public address soon after she leaked damaging documents about Facebook's inner workings, whistle-blower Frances Haugen urged her former boss, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, to step down and allow change rather than devote resources to a rebranding.

"I think it is unlikely the company will change if (Mr Zuckerberg) remains the CEO," Ms Haugen told a packed arena on Monday, at the Web Summit, a tech fest in the Portuguese capital Lisbon.

The former Facebook product manager replied in the positive to the question of whether Mr Zuckerberg should resign, and added: "Maybe it's a chance for someone else to take the reins... Facebook would be stronger with someone who is willing to focus on safety."

The social network, with nearly three billion users, changed its name to Meta last week, in a rebranding that focuses on building the "metaverse", a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

Ms Haugen said the rebranding made no sense given the security issues yet to be tackled.