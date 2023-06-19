 Family and friends mourn murdered model Abby Choi in Hong Kong, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Family and friends mourn murdered model Abby Choi in Hong Kong

Family and friends mourn murdered model Abby Choi in Hong Kong
People leaving the memorial hall holding the vigil and funeral of model Abby Choi, who was murdered months ago, in Hong Kong on June 18.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 19, 2023 12:55 am

HONG KONG - Family and friends of Ms Abby Choi, a Hong Kong model who was murdered in a gruesome case in February, gathered at a memorial hall in the city on Sunday to pay their final respects.

The vigil took place at Po Fook Memorial Hall in the Tai Wai area of Sha Tin district, adhering to Buddhist traditions, Reuters reported.

The murder of the 28-year-old influencer shocked the world after parts of her remains were found in a village house in Hong Kong. Her head and parts of her ribs were found inside a large pot, and her legs were discovered inside a freezer.

Hong Kong media reported in May that Ms Choi’s family were planning to have her face remade using “bioprinting” technology for the vigil and funeral, events which reportedly cost over HK$3 million (S$514,000) to prepare.

Some people who on Sunday attended the vigil that was decorated according to her likes and taste told Sing Tao Headline that her body looked lifelike.

Ms Choi’s funeral ceremony will take place on Monday morning, and will be followed by a cremation at a monastery on the city’s Lantau Island.

In the clip, Jordan Chan, in police uniform, is seen having a chat with Edison Chen.
Movies

Once enemies, Edison Chen and Jordan Chan seen chatting in HK

Related Stories

'Asia's richest elderly' dish out life tips on YouTube

‘I didn’t know how to handle criticisms’: Actress Jacqueline Wong reflects on 2019 cheating scandal

Former celebrity cook Lisa Fong, 88, appears in rare social media photos

Six people have been charged in the brutal killing of the wealthy influencer. Ms Choi’s former husband, Alex Kwong, 28, his father Kwong Kau, 65, a former policeman, and his elder brother, Anthony, 32, have been accused of murdering her over a property dispute.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

hong kongMURDER/MANSLAUGHTERobituary