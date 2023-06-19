Family and friends mourn murdered model Abby Choi in Hong Kong

People leaving the memorial hall holding the vigil and funeral of model Abby Choi, who was murdered months ago, in Hong Kong on June 18.

HONG KONG - Family and friends of Ms Abby Choi, a Hong Kong model who was murdered in a gruesome case in February, gathered at a memorial hall in the city on Sunday to pay their final respects.

The vigil took place at Po Fook Memorial Hall in the Tai Wai area of Sha Tin district, adhering to Buddhist traditions, Reuters reported.

The murder of the 28-year-old influencer shocked the world after parts of her remains were found in a village house in Hong Kong. Her head and parts of her ribs were found inside a large pot, and her legs were discovered inside a freezer.

Hong Kong media reported in May that Ms Choi’s family were planning to have her face remade using “bioprinting” technology for the vigil and funeral, events which reportedly cost over HK$3 million (S$514,000) to prepare.

Some people who on Sunday attended the vigil that was decorated according to her likes and taste told Sing Tao Headline that her body looked lifelike.

Ms Choi’s funeral ceremony will take place on Monday morning, and will be followed by a cremation at a monastery on the city’s Lantau Island.

Six people have been charged in the brutal killing of the wealthy influencer. Ms Choi’s former husband, Alex Kwong, 28, his father Kwong Kau, 65, a former policeman, and his elder brother, Anthony, 32, have been accused of murdering her over a property dispute.