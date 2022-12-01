Father injured while trying to rescue son from crocodile

The man ended up with multiple bite wounds when he tried to rescue his son.

KOTA KINABALU - A father was injured when trying to save his son from the jaws of a crocodile when they were attacked on Thursday morning.

The two were rowing a boat in waters off the Lahad Datu Marine operations base when the crocodile attacked.

It is learnt that when the crocodile reached up to grab the boy, his father tried to fight it off and pull his son out of its jaws.

“However, the man ended up with multiple bite wounds while the son was dragged underwater,” said Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue station chief Sumsoa Rashid.

He said they were informed of the incident at around 10.51am, and had sent a search and rescue team to respond.

“The man was given first aid before he was sent to the hospital for further treatment,” he said.

He said their rescue team is still trying to locate the boy and the reptile. - THE STAR