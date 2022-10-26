Film crew rescued after being trapped by flooding in Perak cave

The exit from the Gua Tempurung cave was blocked following heavy rain.

IPOH - Some 30 people were trapped inside a cave in Malaysia’s Perak state on Wednesday afternoon, after its exit was blocked by floodwaters, following heavy rain in the area.

They were rescued in the evening.

Kampar district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Nazri Daud said water levels had begun to rise around the Gua Tempurung cave at about 3pm.

The cave is a local tourist attraction.

Those trapped were a film crew who were shooting at the location.

A Perak and Fire Rescue Department spokesman said the victims managed to exit the cave around 5.45pm.

“All were unharmed. Rescue personnel brought out 10 people first and the rest were brought out by their own production crew,” the spokesman said.

“The operation ended at about 6.50pm."

A team of policemen had earlier been mobilised to help in the rescue effort. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK