Fire breaks out at Kuala Lumpur’s Mid Valley Megamall
Photos posted on Twitter showed a large plume of smoke coming out from the building.PHOTOS: SALZIAN/TWITTER, TSIMITHA/TWITTER
Keval Singh Correspondent
May 17, 2023 11:32 am

A fire broke out at Mid Valley Megamall in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large plume of smoke coming out from the building.

Twitter users said the smoke was coming from a loading bay, while vehicles have been evacuated from the carpark. Others said there has been a power outage at the mall.

There are also reports of traffic delays on the East-West Link Expressway.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed the incident and at least one fire engine has been deployed to the scene.

In 2017, a fire broke out at a shop in the mall. In that incident, a fax machine caught fire and the blaze was immediately brought under control.

