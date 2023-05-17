Fire breaks out at Kuala Lumpur’s Mid Valley Megamall
A fire broke out at Mid Valley Megamall in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.
Photos posted on Twitter showed a large plume of smoke coming out from the building.
Twitter users said the smoke was coming from a loading bay, while vehicles have been evacuated from the carpark. Others said there has been a power outage at the mall.
There are also reports of traffic delays on the East-West Link Expressway.
Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed the incident and at least one fire engine has been deployed to the scene.
In 2017, a fire broke out at a shop in the mall. In that incident, a fax machine caught fire and the blaze was immediately brought under control.
