Firefighter dies while trying to save woman from jumping off building in China

CHINA - A 24-year-old firefighter met his untimely demise in the line of duty while trying to save a woman from jumping off a building in China.

The incident occurred on Friday (Nov 12) in Bozhou city, Anhui province.

According to Chinese news reports, video footage posted online shows a woman running on the roof and preparing to jump off the building.

A firefighter rushed forward and tried to grab the 50-year-old woman's leg, but both of them plunged to the ground.

The woman died in hospital after attempts to resuscitate her failed, while the firefighter succumbed to his injuries later on the same day.

Local police said in a statement that they had received a call from members of the public about the woman's suicide attempt at 10.12am.

Officers immediately responded and on arrival at the scene, found the woman agitated and emotional. She was also unresponsive to police and firefighters who tried to engage her during the one-hour stand-off.

"The woman suddenly jumped off the building, and a firefighter went forward to save her. In the process, they both fell," added the statement.

An eyewitness reported seeing the woman going up onto the roof at around 7am, where she remained for hours. As there were many workers on the roof, nobody took notice of the woman and assumed she was one of them.

The eyewitness also said that even though an air cushion had been deployed, the woman's unpredictability made it difficult to catch her fall.

He added: "The firefighter was in his 20s. When he fell from the top of the building, he landed on his face and was seriously injured."

Sina News identified the firefighter as Chen Jian Jun, who was the sole breadwinner in his family and had plans to get married. He is survived by his parents, a sister aged around 10 and a girlfriend.

