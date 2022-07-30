 First monkeypox deaths outside Africa reported in current outbreak, Latest World News - The New Paper
First monkeypox deaths outside Africa reported in current outbreak

Spain says 4,298 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the country.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 30, 2022 08:01 am

MADRID (REUTERS) - Spain reported its first monkeypox-related death on Friday (July 29), in what is thought to be Europe’s first death from the disease and only the second outside of Africa in the current outbreak.

Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the disease.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report on July 22, only five deaths had been reported worldwide, all in the African region.

The WHO last Saturday declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

In its latest report, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country. Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 had been hospitalised – accounting for 3.2 per cent – and one had died, without providing further details.

A spokesman for the Health Ministry declined to give further details on the deceased person.

