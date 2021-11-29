Five-year-old shot and killed in Minnesota by teen making video

WASHINGTON: A five-year-old child was shot and killed in Minnesota by a teen who was filming a social media video with friends, police said.

The shooting happened last week on what normally is a festive Thanksgiving Day, but which also saw another five-year-old die in a gun incident near Atlanta, while a man in a Philadelphia suburb died when struck by a stray bullet during Thanksgiving dinner.

In the Minnesota incident, the five-year-old boy was in a house where several teens were making a video, police said in a Facebook post.

When a 13-year-old fired a gun, the young child was struck and killed.

Police in the Brooklyn Park suburb said their initial investigation found the shooting to be accidental but added that the 13-year-old had been arrested and was being held at a juvenile detention centre.

Neither the victim nor the teen was identified.

GUN ON CHAIR

Separately, another five-year-old died in a shooting accident in the Atlanta suburb of South Fulton.

Family members told ABC affiliate WSB-TV that the young girl, identified as Khalis Eberhart, hit a gun sitting on a chair and it went off.

Neighbours said her father ran with her in his arms to arriving paramedics.

Khalis, who was described as a "very smart girl", was taken to hospital but later died.

And in the third incident, police said 25-year-old Edilberto Pelaez Moctezuma was having Thanksgiving dinner with his family when a stray bullet struck him, NBC reported.

Police said Kevon Clarke, 19, has been charged with murder. They said he had been involved in a dispute after he and his girlfriend were asked to leave a nearby house.