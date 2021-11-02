Foreign tourists flock to Bangkok, Phuket for quarantine-free hols

BANGKOK: More than a thousand foreign tourists arrived in Bangkok yesterday, the first wave of travellers to the Thai capital in 18 months, as part of a quarantine waiver for visitors vaccinated against Covid-19.

There were 1,534 foreign arrivals and 890 Thais on 40 international flights on the opening day, senior health official Kiattiphum Wongraijit said.

The waiver covers more than 60 countries, including the United States and China, plus several places in Europe, from where some were escaping the winter blues.

"Right now, in Europe as you know it is quite cold, so we decided to come here," said German tourist Simon Raithel, among the first arrivals.

Thailand, one of the Asia- Pacific's most popular tourist destinations, has enforced strict entry curbs that were criticised in the travel industry for being too onerous and economically damaging.

More than three million Thai tourism-dependent jobs and an estimated US$50 billion (S$67 billion) a year in revenue have been lost.

Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for 12 per cent of Thai gross domestic product, with one survey ranking Bangkok as the world's most visited city.

Thailand tested the water with the reopening of the island of Phuket, but the pilot scheme had mixed results, drawing just 1 per cent of its monthly pre-pandemic level when it started in July.

Under the new national programme, visitors must await a negative Covid-19 test on arrival, then they can travel freely the following day.

"It is much easier," said Ms Marguerite Jeason from France. "At first it was 14 nights."

"The paperwork was a big effort and a struggle, but it feels good again to travel and get back to normal life," said German tourist Marcel Florian Popp, 25, after he and his friends passed immigration in Bangkok.

In Phuket, Mr Lin Turley, 68, said he and his wife were regular visitors to Thailand before the pandemic and were looking forward to a relaxing month of golf and swimming.

Airlines have rushed to ready the country for the hoped influx of visitors, bringing jets back from hibernation.