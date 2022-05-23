Former British lawmaker jailed 18 months over sexual assault of teenager

Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a house in 2008.

LONDON (REUTERS) - Former British Member of Parliament Imran Ahmad Khan was sentenced to 18 months in jail at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, PA Media reported on Monday (May 23).

Khan, who was a lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, resigned as a member of parliament last month after he was found guilty of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008. He had denied the allegation.

Khan had represented the Wakefield area in northern England.

His replacement will be elected on June 23.

Khan, 48, had said that he was "withdrawing from political life" when he announced his decision to give up his parliamentary seat, which he was elected to in 2019.