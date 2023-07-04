Former PM Mahathir asks if it is ‘unconstitutional’ to promote a multiracial Malaysia

Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed the Constitution never mentioned that Malaysia is a multiracial country.

PETALING JAYA Malaysia’s former premier Mahathir Mohamad has questioned whether it is unconstitutional to promote a multiracial country.

He said this is because the Federal Constitution never mentioned that Malaysia is a multiracial country.

“I’m just raising the provisions of the Constitution. Is it against the law to defend the Constitution?

“Instead, what is against the Constitution is promoting a multiracial country.

“Is the government going against the rule of law – including the Constitution – which did not mention that Malaysia is a multiracial country? Instead, the Constitution stresses a Malay-Malaysia,” Dr Mahathir said in a statement on Monday.

Dr Mahathir was responding to a call from Mr Huzaidi Husin, Umno information chief for Bukit Gelugor in Penang, to stop fanning racial sentiments, and in his response, he also took a swipe at the current Cabinet line-up.

“Yes, DAP (Democratic Action Party) only has four ministers. But within the government, there are 40 DAP MPs. If DAP retracted its support, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government would collapse,” said Dr Mahathir, referring to Malaysia’s current premier.

“That is why Anwar has to follow DAP’s manifesto, specifically making a multiracial Tanah Melayu and replacing the official religion of Islam with a secular country and a country without an official religion.”

On June 16, Mr Huzaidi said it was pointless for Dr Mahathir to stoke racial sentiments because most Malays are more eager to see the country’s economy recover.

Mr Huzaidi also denied that the DAP had big influence within the government, as the party has only four ministers.

“Enough with manipulating Malays by playing up racial issues for power and positions,” Mr Huzaidi was quoted as saying.

Dr Mahathir served as premier twice – from 1981 to 2003, and from 2018 to 2020 – and resigned both times. He lost his parliamentary seat of Langkawi in the 2022 general election. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK