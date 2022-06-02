Four dead, including gunman, in Oklahoma hospital campus shooting

The assailant, who was armed with a rifle, was dead, according to Capt Richard Meulenberg of the Tulsa Police Department.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA (REUTERS) - Four people were killed, including a gunman, in a shooting Wednesday (June 1) on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said. Officers were still working to clear the St Francis hospital campus, the Tulsa Police Department said on Twitter.

The assailant, who was armed with a rifle, was dead, according to Capt Richard Meulenberg of the Tulsa Police Department, who said he was not sure if police had shot him or if he had shot himself.

"At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," Tulsa Police said in a statement posted to social media.

Meulenberg said that the gunfire had apparently ceased and that authorities were searching the building "floor by floor, room by room".

He told ABC that "four people (were) shot and killed. One died after leaving the scene to try to get medical aid, and one of those four is going to be our suspect".

By the time officers arrived on the scene, “they found a few people have been shot. A couple were dead at that point".

“We also found who we believed to be the shooter and still believe to be the shooter, because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him,” Meulenberg added.

Chief Wendell Franklin of the Tulsa Police said on Twitter that police had responded to an "active shooter incident" near East 61st Street and South Yale Avenue in Tulsa and next to Saint Francis Hospital.

"Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response," Franklin said.

The Tulsa Police Department said on Twitter that it had set up a reunification site for families at Memorial High School.

The shooting came just eight days after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and 18 days after 10 people were killed by a gunman at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.