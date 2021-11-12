Germany needs further restrictions as infections soar

BERLIN: Germany needs further coronavirus restrictions to combat a record surge in infections, would-be chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday, calling a meeting with state premiers to decide on new measures.

The country yesterday reported 50,196 new cases in 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute health agency - the first time the figure has exceeded 50,000.

Infections and deaths have been climbing steeply since last month, in an outbreak blamed on Germany's relatively low vaccination rate of just over 67 per cent.

Mr Scholz's remarks came after he faced criticism, with detractors saying that despite the urgency of the situation, he was more focused on his Social Democratic Party's bid to form a ruling coalition with the Greens and the liberal FDP, following September's election.

Presenting proposed measures drafted by the three parties in Parliament yesterday, Mr Scholz said new restrictions were necessary to "get through this winter".

"What we need now is for the country to pull together in one direction," he said, also urging more Germans to get vaccinated. "It is very, very important we take every measure to protect the health of our citizens."

He added: "Even if the situation is different (from last winter) because so many people have been vaccinated, it is still not good, especially because not enough people have made use of the vaccination option so far."

The measures proposed by the incoming coalition parties include restricting access to certain facilities to those who are vaccinated or have recovered from the disease - a system known as 2G in Germany.