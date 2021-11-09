Germany’s virus infection rate at highest since start of pandemic

FRANKFURT Germany's coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed yesterday, and doctors warned they will need to postpone scheduled operations in the coming weeks to cope.

The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the week - rose to 201.1, higher than a previous record of 197.6 in December last year.

Germany has had nearly 4.8 million Covid-19 cases and 96,558 deaths.

Bavaria Premier Markus Soeder called for decisive action. More needs to be done "than a little compulsory testing in old people's homes", he told Deutschlandfunk radio.

He called for tests to be offered free of charge again, vaccination centres to be reactivated and for states and the federal government to coordinate their strategies.

Germany has abolished free testing to incentivise people to get vaccinated.

Dr Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director at the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, said some scheduled operations would have to be postponed.

"We will be able to cope with the burden of all emergencies only if savings are made somewhere else, though definitely not with surgical cancer treatments," he told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.