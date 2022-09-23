 Girl, 17, runs away from home after mother forces her to sleep with tenant to pay off debts, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Girl, 17, runs away from home after mother forces her to sleep with tenant to pay off debts

PHOTOS: CHINA PRESS via MOTHERSHIP
Sep 23, 2022 08:54 pm

A woman in Johor is alleged to have forced her daughter, 17, to have sex with her creditors to repay her mounting debts. 

According to Malaysian media outlet China Press, the woman, a single mother, had borrowed money from a 60-year-old male tenant. 

The teenager said she began sleeping with the man earlier this year, without her mother knowing about it. 

When her mother learnt of this, she said nothing – as the man would pay the girl RM100 each time he slept with her. The daughter would then pass the money on to her mum. 

During this period, the mother continued to borrow money from the man.

Later on, however, the teenager said her mother ordered her to sleep with another male tenant in order to repay a loanshark debt.

The teen said this male tenant moved out of the house soon after as he was afraid of getting into trouble.

Frustrated, the teenager ran away from home in March, escaping to a children's shelter run by a local church.

Her ordeal came to light when a social worker urged her to make a police report. 

The social worker, surnamed Lin, told China Press that he believed the 17-year-old girl has a low IQ, and trusts people too easily, making it easy for others to take advantage of her.

The girl flanked by two volunteers from the children's shelter outside a Johor police station after filing a police report against the teen's mother.

 

