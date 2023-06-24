Grab Malaysia reinstates rider involved in petrol pump spat after users threaten to boycott app

A video capturing an argument between the delivery rider and two men has been widely shared on social media.

JOHOR BAHRU – Grab Malaysia has reinstated a suspended rider who was involved in an altercation with two Singaporean men at a petrol station in Johor Bahru recently.

He purportedly confronted the duo on June 16 after he saw them attempting to fill a barrel with petrol. The incident was recorded on video and went viral on social media.

“Upon completion of the investigation, which includes conversations with the said partner, we have since reinstated him,” the ride-hailing company said on Thursday.

Grab added that the rider was working when the incident occurred, and it also received reports from the public.

As part of a precautionary measure, the company said it temporarily suspended his account while investigating the matter.

Grab said it has apologised to the rider “if he felt unjustly treated”, adding that the seemingly harsh measure was necessary due to safety concerns.

Earlier, a number of netizens took to Twitter saying they would boycott Grab Malaysia and uninstall the app after local media reported that the rider had been suspended.

He shared the news of his suspension on TikTok on June 21. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK