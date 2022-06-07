 Harry and Meghan release Lilibet's first birthday photo, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Harry and Meghan release Lilibet's first birthday photo

Harry and Meghan release Lilibet's first birthday photo
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 07, 2022 09:02 am

LONDON (REUTERS) - A new photo released on Monday (June 6) by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in a backyard picnic over the weekend.

Wearing a light blue frock and white bow on her head, the red-haired toddler sat on the grass in a candid snapshot taken by close family friend Misan Harriman on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

A highlight of the intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was a cake by American baker Claire Ptak, who created the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child.

The family, who live in Montecito, California, were in Britain last week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

More On This Topic
Prince Harry and Meghan share first photo of six-month-old daughter
Harry and Meghan keep a low profile at Queen's Jubilee parade in Britain
British PM Boris Johnson won the vote 211 to 148.
World

Britain's Boris Johnson scrapes win in party confidence vote

Related Stories

Singer Harry Styles says yes to fan's invite to be her prom date

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies

Former British lawmaker jailed 18 months over sexual assault of teenager

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BritainROYAL FAMILIES