 Headmistress guilty of sexually abusing girls in Australian Jewish school, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Headmistress guilty of sexually abusing girls in Australian Jewish school

Headmistress guilty of sexually abusing girls in Australian Jewish school
A jury found Malka Leifer (right) guilty on 18 charges, including rape and indecent assault.PHOTO: AFP
Apr 03, 2023 03:30 pm

MELBOURNE - A former headmistress was on Monday found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls at an ultra-orthodox Jewish school in Australia, 15 years after she escaped arrest by fleeing to Israel.

A jury found Malka Leifer guilty on 18 charges, including rape, indecent assault and sexual penetration of a 16- or 17-year-old, but cleared her on nine other charges.

Leifer was the principal of the Adass Israel School in Melbourne when she was first accused in 2008 of sexually assaulting her female students.

A dual Israeli-Australian citizen, Leifer bolted to Israel before her arrest, sparking a drawn-out court battle spanning more than 70 extradition hearings.

The fugitive mother-of-eight was finally marched back to Australia in 2021, and was put on trial in February this year.

Leifer was living in Israel in 2001 when she was recruited to teach at the Adass Israel School, part of a reclusive Jewish sect on the city’s outskirts.

Dead fish clogging a river near the town of Menindee in New South Wales on March 19, 2023.
World

Call for clean-up after mass fish death in New South Wales

Related Stories

Judge kicks breastfeeding mum out of Australian court for being a ‘distraction’

10-month-old Australian baby forced to vape as mother watches on

Harry Styles halts concert in Australia for fan to propose to girlfriend

After a seven-week trial – and seven days of deliberations – the jury found Leifer guilty of sexually assaulting the two students between 2003 and 2007. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

AustraliaCOURT & CRIMECRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN/MINORSEDUCATION AND SCHOOLS