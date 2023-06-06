 Heartbroken Malaysian woman recounts last moments before husband drowned while saving 2 girls , Latest World News - The New Paper
Heartbroken Malaysian woman recounts last moments before husband drowned while saving 2 girls

Mr Mohd Faizal Mahasan's body was recovered on Monday, a day after he drowned while attempting to save two girls in the river. PHOTO: FIRE & RESCUE DEPARTMENT, SELANGOR
Keval Singh Correspondent
Jun 06, 2023 03:09 pm

SEPANG – A day before he died while trying to save two girls from drowning in a river, Mr Mohd Faizal Mahasan suggested he and his wife go on a walk to catch the sunset.

“Let’s go on a honeymoon and a picnic,” Ms Nur Fatihah Mohamad, 26, recounted her husband as saying.

The same night he made the suggestion, he went out to buy mats and asked his wife to fry some snacks for their picnic, she told the Harian Metro news agency.

“I didn’t think that was going to be my last moment with my late husband,” Ms Nur Fatihah said.

Mr Mohd Faizal, 29, drowned on Sunday while saving two girls who had been swept away at Sungai Sepang Kechil, a river in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

At the time of the incident, he and his wife were walking along the river near a group of children who were swimming.

At some point during their walk, they were alerted by two fishermen nearby that two girls were drowning in the river.

Ms Nur Fatihah said her husband quickly ran off and jumped into the river to rescue the girls.

Malaysian media reports say he managed to pull the older girl, aged nine, out of the water and had gone back for the younger girl, aged seven.

Ms Nur Fatihah said that was the last time she heard him calling out to her, shouting “ayang”, or darling, frantically as he waved his hands in the water, “as if asking for help”.

He was swept away and disappeared thereafter.

Mr Mohd Faizal’s body was recovered on Monday morning, about 500m away.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said the nine-year-old girl died at the scene while her younger sister’s body was retrieved some 50m away.

