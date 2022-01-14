From homecoming to a wedding proposal, couple reunite at Johor Baru bus terminal

JOHOR BARU - It had been 655 days since she saw her boyfriend, and Ms Yong Li Ming was looking forward to his return from Singapore.

"Your bus (leaves) at 4.40pm, I was waiting at 5.15pm. I think coming from Woodlands should be quick," she said in a Facebook post on Jan 1.

The real estate agent, 35, did not suspect a thing even though she bumped into her godmother at the Larkin Sentral bus terminal: "She said she was waiting for her child, I thought it was a coincidence, so let's wait together."

Bus after bus came, and Ms Yong saw another friend who was supposed to be in Kuala Lumpur. "I chatted with her," she said.

Finally at 7pm, Mr Tomken Wong's bus pulled into the terminal.

And that was when the surprise moved into place.

Mr Wong, 36, who was working in Singapore, could not return to Malaysia for nearly two years because of the pandemic.

The Malaysian wasted no time to book his trip home when the Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lane (VTL) launched. He even co-ordinated with some loved ones and friends to join them at the terminal.

In a Facebook on Jan 13, Mr Wong said he wrote: "I'm very grateful that I managed to get VTL tickets to go back home after 655 days and finally can propose to my love. Yes, I do."

Going on bended knees, Mr Tomken Wong proposes to Ms Yong Li Ming, his girlfriend of 14 years. PHOTO: TOMKEN WONG/FACEBOOK

He told Malaysia's China Press: " When I was on the way, I felt both apprehensive and excited. I was almost in tears!"

The minute he cleared immigration, Mr Wong, who works in logistics, wasted no time.

"I pulled out the ring, and with the bouquet of flowers, I went on my knees and proposed," said Mr Wong, who added that they have dated for 14 years.

"And she said yes!"

Mr Wong returns to Singapore on Sunday, but they intend to tie the knot this year.

Ms Yong said: "I thought I was coming to pick up my New Year present (Mr Wong). But it turned out to be a big surprise. Thank you for the arrangement. Thank you to the witnesses who come here too."