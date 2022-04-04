Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces she will not run for second term

Carrie Lam made the announcement at the start of her daily Covid-19 briefing.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday (April 4) said officially that she will not be running for a second term, paving the way for the city's No. 2, Chief Secretary John Lee, to make his bid.

Mrs Lam, 64, made the announcement at the start of her daily Covid-19 briefing.

"I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on June 30 this year and I will also call an end to my 42 years of public service," she said.

Mrs Lam said her intention to not seek another term was made to the central authorities early last year.

"The only consideration behind my decision is my family. As I've always said, my family takes precedence over everything and they all think that it's time for me to return to family and this is my sole consideration."

The outgoing chief executive added that she has not decided what she would do after her term wraps up.

Over the weekend, local media had said Mr Lee, 64, looks highly likely to run for the top job, with former chief executive Leung Chun Ying to become the chief convener of the influential 1,500-strong election committee that picks the city's next leader.

On the reports, Mrs Lam said she has not received any resignation from any official so far.

The news comes as nomination for chief executive election, to be held on May 8, began on April 3 to last till April 14.