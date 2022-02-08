Hong Kong set to reintroduce Covid-19 curbs as cases soar

People queue at a Covid-19 nucleic acid testing centre in Hong Kong. The city reported 614 Covid-19 cases on Feb 7, 2022.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong is expected to reintroduce some of its strictest anti-Covid-19 measures by limiting public gatherings and restaurant patrons, local media reported.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam is set to discuss restrictions at an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday (Feb 8) after a record number of new coronavirus infections were reported.

The curbs are expected to include tightening public gathering limits to two people and cancelling exemptions for group gatherings during religious activities and local tours, according to Sing Tao daily.

The city of 7.5 million people reported a record 614 coronavirus cases on Monday, in the biggest test yet for the Chinese territory's zero-Covid strategy.

The global financial hub, which is following mainland China's strategy of suppressing all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since January with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December.

Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day's record of 351 cases.

Dozens of bank branches, including outlets of HSBC and Bank of China, suspended operations on Monday to help curb transmissions.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said over the weekend that she expects cases to rise "exponentially" and that measures would be tightened.

Residents on Monday crowded supermarkets and neighbourhood fresh food markets to stock up on vegetables, noodles and other necessities.

Hong Kong imports 90 per cent of its food supplies, with the mainland its most important source, especially for fresh food. Consumers have already seen a shortage of some foreign imported goods, including premium seafood, due to stringent flight restrictions.

The government tried to assuage worries of a shortage of food from the mainland after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for the coronavirus. Several drivers have been forced to isolate but overall fresh food supplies "remained stable", despite a drop in supply of vegetables to certain markets, it said on Sunday.