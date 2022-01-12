World

This is how big you can go with filial piety

The bouquet with hundreds of ringgit notes that a young woman gave her parents.NORAZIEMAHAHMADNIA / TIKTOK
Jan 12, 2022 11:21 am

It's true, money can’t buy you love.

But you can surely show your love with money.

This filial daughter who was working elsewhere came home with a bouquet, The Rakyat Post reported in Malaysia.

The bouquet was so large it needed a lorry to transport it.

And it wasn’t just flowers. It was made with hundreds of ringgit notes.

It is understood that the bouquet was worth about RM6,000 (S$1,940), the report said.

It did not specify where or when the incident took place.

Netizens commenting on the video were mostly full of praise for the young woman, with some marvelling at the time, trouble and expense required for the bouquet.

Watch a video of the  bouquet being delivered here:

 

@noraziemahahmad

surprise dri anak de perantauan❤️❤️salam rindu

♬ original sound - zinidinzidanfans111

 

