Hungarian man accidentally receives 367 times his salary, now refuses to give it back

A Hungarian man became richer - for a while - after accidentally getting paid 367 times more than his actual salary from the company he worked for, Hungary local media reports.

Now he is facing criminal charges for his refusal to return the money.

The unnamed man from Hungary’s Somogy County worked for a company in Kaposvar. He stood to earn only 92,549 forint (S$360), but his employer transferred him 367 times that amount.

Turns out, it was an honest mistake caused by the confusion that arose after the man provided an Austrian bank account. The salary had to be paid in the local currency, euros. However, instead of converting the Hungarian forints to euros, the employer mistakenly sent 92,549 euros (S$137,000).

Upon realising the mistake, the employer immediately contacted the man and asked him to return the excess amount. The latter claimed that he did not have access to the Austrian bank account anymore. A police investigation found that the man had withdrawn around 15,500 euros and transferred it to another bank account.

With the aid of the Kaposvar District Prosecutor’s Office, the company managed to freeze the accused’s Austrian bank account and recovered around 72,000 euros.

The man is now facing charges of unlawful appropriation and got terminated from his employment during the trial period. - PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK