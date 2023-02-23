‘I’m not trash’: Boy in China gives ‘tiger mum’ a piece of his mind

In his monologue, the boy says he does not understand why his mother gets angry about trivial matters.

A video of a Primary 1 pupil from Jiangxi province in China ranting about his mother’s “tiger parenting” has gone viral on Chinese social media.

The video, which runs for more than two minutes, was uploaded to Douyin, TikTok’s sister app in China, by his mother on Feb 14. It has been shared more than 58,000 times and has amassed more than 77,000 likes.

The mother told media outlet Star Video that her son became agitated after she rushed him to finish his dinner as it was nearly bedtime.

The clip begins with the child holding a pair of chopsticks and a stack of what seems to be assessment books placed on a table in front of him.

In his monologue, he says he does not understand why his mother gets angry about trivial matters.

“You’re a ferocious tiger,” says the boy, adding that she is on his case for every little thing.

Climbing onto his chair, he says that he will teach his mother a lesson by showing her how strict she was to him when he grows up, when he is taller than her, and when he becomes an astronaut in the future.

He also wonders if his mother would be as fierce to her colleagues or bosses, and claims she would not treat them the way she treats him.

At the end of the video, he says she gets angrier if he cries, so he does not express his feelings when she scolds him.

“Your attitude has affected my heart. My heart has shattered,” he says, adding that she sounds like a wild beast when she scolds him.

“I’m not trash. I’m not an ant. I’m not insignificant,” he continues. “I have a brain and emotions.”

In a subsequent video posted on Feb 16, his mother wrote in the caption that her child is growing up in a “democratic, healthy and loving environment”, and that she is trying to control her temper better.

In the second video, the mother-and-son pair also have a conversation about why she gets so anxious about his studies.

They seem to reach a consensus and end the video with a high-five.

In total, the posts have garnered more than 2,000 comments, with many netizens praising the child for being logical and eloquent. Some even commented that the video has made them reflect on their own parenting methods.