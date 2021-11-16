India, Cambodia reopen to fully vaccinated travellers

India, famous for the Taj Mahal, barred all foreign tourists in March last year as the Covid-19 pandemic intensified.

NEW DELHI/PHNOM PENH India yesterday opened to foreign tourists from countries with reciprocal agreements after a 20-month ban because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tour operators said, however, that demand was extremely sluggish due to high ticket prices and remaining restrictions on travellers from Britain, China and elsewhere.

The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces and tiger reserves, barred all foreign tourists in March last year as the pandemic intensified.

Tourist visas were issued for fully vaccinated foreigners from countries with reciprocal arrangements arriving on charter flights from Oct 15. This was widened to include other flights yesterday.

Visitors from the approved countries can acquire a tourist visa online and need only monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.

But those from Britain, the European Union, China, Brazil, South Africa and elsewhere are subject to additional measures including Covid tests on arrival.

Mr Rajeev Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said arrivals were expected to reach only around 5 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the coming months.

He added: "If things remain stable globally, we expect a full house during the October 2022 season."

Meanwhile, Cambodia has also announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from yesterday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry.

Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, including tourists and business people, could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine.

Mr Hun Sen said travellers would have to show two negative Covid tests - one taken before travel and one on arrival in Cambodia.

"When they arrive and we see they have received two doses of vaccine, we will take swabs for rapid tests. After results show they are free of Covid-19, they are allowed to travel across Cambodia," Mr Hun Sen said in an audio message posted on his Facebook page.

Ms Hor Sophea, a tour guide at Angkor Wat, welcomed the move. "It is a positive step for the survival of our tourism," she told AFP.