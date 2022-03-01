 Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling: India's foreign ministry, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling: India's foreign ministry

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling: India's foreign ministry
Indians make up around a quarter of the 76,000 foreign students in Ukraine, by far the largest number, according to Ukrainian government data. PHOTO: AFP
Mar 01, 2022 06:51 pm

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - An Indian student was killed by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday (March 1), India's foreign ministry said.

"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Russian forces are firing artillery and laying siege to Kharkiv and other major cities, a Ukrainian official said.

Indians make up around a quarter of the 76,000 foreign students in Ukraine, by far the largest number, according to Ukrainian government data.

New Delhi has evacuated around 4,000 Indians in the last month, but some 16,000 remain trapped since Russia invaded the former Soviet republic last week, according to the latest data from India's foreign ministry.

The Indian government has dispatched four ministers to neighbouring countries to assist in the rescue efforts.

Singapore's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Burhan Gafoor at the UN emergency meeting on Monday (Feb 28) in New York.
World

'The unprovoked invasion... is a clear and gross violation'

Related Stories

Putin stripped of taekwondo black belt over Ukraine invasion

Huge Russian military convoy near Ukraine's capital Kyiv stretches for miles as bombs fall on Kharkiv

Ukraine foreign minister says US promised more help to resist Russia

Ukrainian city of Kharkiv bombarded by Russia

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

UkraineRussiaIndiaWARS AND CONFLICTS