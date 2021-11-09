India's latest Zika outbreak sees surge of cases in northern city

LUCKNOW: At least 89 people, including 17 children, have tested positive for the Zika virus amid a surge of cases in the northern Indian city of Kanpur, its health department said yesterday.

"There has been a surge in cases of the Zika virus and the health department has formed several teams to contain the spread," Dr Nepal Singh, chief medical officer of Kanpur district in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, told Reuters.

"There is one woman who is pregnant and we are paying special attention to her," he added.

The first Zika case in the industrial city of Kanpur was detected on Oct 23 and the number of cases has increased over the past week.

"People are testing positive because we are doing very aggressive contact tracing," said Mr Amit Mohan Prasad, Uttar Pradesh's top government bureaucrat for health and family welfare.