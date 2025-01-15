Indonesia firefighters save the day – and a nose

The firefighters decided to lighten the mood, with one jokingly pretending to go full action-hero mode by pulling out an electric saw and another with an axe.

Firefighters are no strangers to rescuing lives but having to save a nose almost never happens.

A woman in Indonesia found herself in a rather odd predicament – her nose ring had somehow got stuck to a chair's backrest.

The TikTok video posted on Jan 13 includes a snippet of a CCTV footage showing the moment it happened.

The woman then appeared visibly distressed as her friends quickly gathered around, attempting to pull and wiggle free the nose ring.

In a desperate attempt, her friends even tried to have the most unconventional tug-of-war battle between the nose ring and chair.

When all efforts failed, the firefighters were called to save the day.

The woman was seen escorted out of the venue – with two of her friends lifting the chair into a car.

On the way to the fire station, she remained visibly uncomfortable, letting out sounds of distress. Who wouldn’t?

The woman arrived at the fire station with the chair still attached to her face — a sight that surely added some unexpected amusement to the firefighters’ day.

The team decided to lighten the mood, with one jokingly pretending to go full action-hero mode by pulling out an electric saw and another with an axe. Laughs could be heard in the background as the rescue operation was underway.

But don’t worry, no saws or axes were actually involved.

Armed with pliers and steady hands, the firefighters carefully freed the nose ring in what can only be described as a masterclass in precision and patience.

The woman immediately thanked them while wiping away drops of tears.

With the mission accomplished, the firefighters celebrated their triumph with a mini dance and clapped, proving that their skills extend beyond rescue operations to delivering smooth, celebratory moves.

As for the woman? She left the station with her nose intact and a story destined to become the highlight of every party she’ll ever attend.